Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 78.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Truist reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.