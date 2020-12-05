Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,161 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

CTSH stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock worth $4,655,898. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

