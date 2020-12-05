Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

