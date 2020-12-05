Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.39.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.