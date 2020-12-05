Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,195. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

