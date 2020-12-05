Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.