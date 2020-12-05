Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

