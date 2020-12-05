Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 16.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 36.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 56.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,035,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 374,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 212.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.27 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

