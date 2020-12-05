Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,182 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,638 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $224,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $45.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

