Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.71 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,900,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,591,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after buying an additional 449,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after buying an additional 393,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,131,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,484,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

