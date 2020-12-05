Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.73 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,625 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

