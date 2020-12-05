Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.83 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 174.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,403 shares of company stock worth $93,681,407. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average of $214.81. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

