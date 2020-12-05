Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

CCEP stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.