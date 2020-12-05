Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,118 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $47.59 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

