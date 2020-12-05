Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $368.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $377.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.44 and its 200-day moving average is $316.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

