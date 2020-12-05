Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average of $190.32. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.