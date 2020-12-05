Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.