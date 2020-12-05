Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.