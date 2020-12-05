Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $3.50 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after purchasing an additional 222,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.