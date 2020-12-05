Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

MNST opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $88.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.