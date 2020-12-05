Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of K opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

