Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,171 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $542.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $34,355,071. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

