Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,179 shares of company stock worth $5,537,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

VMware stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

