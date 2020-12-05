Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in WestRock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

