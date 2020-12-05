Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 63.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 125,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,563 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

