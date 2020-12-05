Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

