Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 75,765 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 501.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,765 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

