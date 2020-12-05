Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

