Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 66.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 118.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 237.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.35 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $165.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

