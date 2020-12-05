Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,419 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NIO by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,940,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.70 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

