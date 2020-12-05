Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,000 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,546,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.10. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $264.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.