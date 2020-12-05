Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

