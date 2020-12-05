Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,800 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Mylan worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Mylan has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

