Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 20,200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 380,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.25 and its 200 day moving average is $243.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.