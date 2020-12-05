Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 300 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,019 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix stock opened at $708.33 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.