Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 300 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 25.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,554 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $161.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

