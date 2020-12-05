Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 34,054 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after buying an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.