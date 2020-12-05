Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 35,300 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

ARW opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.