Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,700 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $703.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $660.01 and its 200-day moving average is $587.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $721.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

