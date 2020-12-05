Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 500 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $417.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.