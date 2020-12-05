Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 52,800 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 68,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,788 shares of company stock worth $6,434,833. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $182.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $183.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

