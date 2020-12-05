Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,500 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,145 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $46,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of LVS opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

