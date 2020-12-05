Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 845,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 845,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 754,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 438,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 428,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE F opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

