Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 9,400 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $115,557,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,193.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,728,000 after buying an additional 3,402,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,663,000 after buying an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,238,000 after buying an additional 1,313,012 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.