Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,354 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 88.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

