Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 43,176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.54 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

