Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.17 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

