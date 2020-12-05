Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 132.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 55,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.