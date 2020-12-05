Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of CVGW opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

