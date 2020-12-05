Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.74

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$3.76 to C$3.74 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:CGC opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18. Caldas Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$239.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

