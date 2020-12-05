Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.74

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$3.76 to C$3.74 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:CGC opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18. Caldas Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$239.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Company Profile
